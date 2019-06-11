|
|
Dennis James Gomes
Dennis James Gomes 65, a longtime resident of Brandon FL. and native of Portsmouth RI. Died unexpectedly Friday May 17th in Hillsborough County FL. He was the adorning husband of Patricia J. Gomes. He is survived by three children, Amber Andreozzi and husband Robert of Freetown MA, Michaela F. Boone and husband Greg of Tiverton RI. and son Dennis Cole Gomes and wife Joy of Fall River MA. He leaves behind two stepsons, Richard and Johnathan Correia, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and was looking forward to a fourth great grandchild this month. Dennis was the son of the late Louis J. Gomes and Margret F. Silvia Gomes of Wapping Rd. Portsmouth RI. He was the brother to Ann Zetterberg of Clearwater FL, Louis J. Gomes Jr. and wife Rosemary of Portsmouth RI and Katherine Hatzberber and husband Mark of Portsmouth RI.
He also has many cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him very much. Dennis was a lifelong welder and fabricator. He enjoyed building cars, riding his motorcycle and completing projects around his home and friends' homes whenever he could. He is a two term Worshipful Master at his Masonic Lodge in Temple Terrace FL. He was an active member and volunteer at his local Harley Owners Group. A Masonic Ceremony will be held in his honor at St. Johns Lodge 81 Sprague St. Portsmouth RI at 9:00 am with a memorial and light brunch following in the lodge hall downstairs. Ceremony and brunch will be open to all friends, family and brother masons who wish to remember and honor the memory of Dennis and his life.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 11 to June 13, 2019