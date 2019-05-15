Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Little Compton, RI
View Map
Dennis M. Felizberto Obituary
Dennis M. Felizberto
Dennis M. Felizberto, 67, of Tiverton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was the husband of Eunice C. (Peters) Felizberto.
Mr. Felizberto was born in Fall River, son of the late Manuel and Irene M. (Ferreira) Felizberto and had been a lifelong resident of Tiverton. He worked as a carpenter and was the owner/operator of Dennis Felizberto Builder. He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Little Compton. Mr. Felizberto loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors along with his wife include his son: Neil D. Felizberto and his wife Kim of Swansea; a brother: Daniel J. Felizberto of W. Warwick; 2 sisters: Patricia E. Felizberto of Tiverton and Dr. Pamela F. Diamond of Newton; 3 grandchildren: Karissa, Danica and Brody; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Donald Felizberto.
Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 8:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Little Compton at 10:00 A.M.
Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 P.M.
Interment will be in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 15 to May 18, 2019
