Dermot McDermott
Dermot C. McDermott, 64, of Newport, RI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Spotsylvania, VA. He was the beloved husband of Linda Blaney.
Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Nora (Lyons) McDermott and Raymond McDermott. Dermot attended Cluny School, De La Salle and Rogers High School Class of 1973. After high school, he studied at Lycoming College in Pennsylvania where he doubled majored in English and History and graduated in 1977.
Dermot was a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Karate. He was a Civil War Re-enactor for over 20 years, attaining the rank of Captain. He worked for the City of Newport Water Department for over 20 years. Dermot always looked on the bright side of life. He loved history, books and movies. Dermot loved his family and friends.
If you ever received a letter or postcard from Dermot, you knew what a great writer he was.
Besides his wife Linda, he is survived by his brothers John (Susan) McDermott and David McDermott, all of Newport; five nephews and ten grandnieces and grandnephews. His brother Raymond McDermott predeceased him.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport.
A Celebration of Dermot's life will be held immediately following at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, PO Box 66, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 25 to June 27, 2019