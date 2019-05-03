|
Diana deJesus
Diana (Rebollo) deJesus, age 92, of New York, NY, passed away on May 2, 2019 at her daughter's home in Tiverton, RI. Diana was born in New York, New York to Claudio Rebollo and Regina (Virella) Rebollo. Diana was the wife of the late Joseph Marzan deJesus. As a proud New Yorker, Diana enjoyed city life. Diana entered nursing as part of the Army corps cadets at the end of WWII. She worked for over 40 years as registered obstetrics nurse at Metropolitan Hospital in New York. She was fondly remembered by the many women she cared for and enjoyed hearing about the children she helped bring into world. She loved traveling with her husband and grandchildren. Diana also enjoyed her visits to Tiverton where she would sit on the porch and watch the boats navigate the river. Diana is survived by three daughters Renee DeJesus-Jones of Tiverton, Sandra DeJesus-Salerno of Manalapan, NJ, and Cythia Oren of McAfee, NJ; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters, Angelina Suarez and Georgina Leon, both of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Claudio Rebollo and Stella Bettencourt.
Funeral services for Diana deJesus will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM in St. Christopher Church, 1554 Main Road, Tiverton. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery at in New York, NY at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to https://www.southcoast.org/visiting-nurse-association/donate/
