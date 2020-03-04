|
Diana Harrison
Diana Rantoul Harrison
November 5, 1942- February 29, 2020
Diana Harrison passed away peacefully at Village House nursing facility in Newport, RI on February 29, 2020 at age 77. Born in St Louis Missouri, Diana was the daughter of Talbot and Claire Rantoul and spent her childhood in New Canaan, CT and Martha's Vineyard, MA. Diana was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design sculpture department and had a long career as an artist; carving wood and stone, casting metal and creating paper sculptures and lamps. Diana was an animal lover who was always surrounded by beloved dogs, cats and horses. She was an equestrian her entire life and enjoyed caring for her horses, riding and in her later years driving ponies and carts. Diana was married to Marc Harrison until his death in 1998 and leaves behind daughters D'Arcy and Natasha Harrison, granddaughters Lucyana and Kaya Randall and her sister Beverly Turman and brother Neal Rantoul. There will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals 87 Oliphant Ln MIddletown, RI 02842.
