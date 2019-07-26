|
|
|
Diana S. Douglas
of Newport, RI, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at home. Ms. Douglas was born on May 29, 1952 at Newport Hospital, Newport, RI. She is the daughter of the late Robert & Genevieve Douglas. She is survived by her children Robert Douglas-Jenkins of Portsmouth, RI & Kenneth Whaley of Newport, RI. She is also survived by her brother, Earle DeGraphenried of North Kingston, sisters, Linda Landel of Richmond, RI, Phyllis Douglas of Tiverton, RI & Robin Brown of Middletown, RI. She also had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. A remembrance mass will be held at St. Lucy's Church on Sunday, August 4th at 10:30 am. A celebration of life will be held at the Park Holm Senior Center, 1 Park Holm, Newport, RI on Saturday, September 14th from 1-5 pm.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 26 to July 30, 2019