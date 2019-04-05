|
Donald A. Atwood Jr.
Donald A. Atwood Jr., 71, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, Mass.
Born in Newport, RI on December 13, 1947, he was the son of the late Donald Atwood Sr. and the late Catherine (Pinto) Atwood.
For many years he was employed as an attendant at Metraud Shell. He enjoyed meeting the many customers there.
Donald grew up in Newport enjoying all it offered- fishing, rides around the drive, and family get togethers. He relished playing board games, of which his favorite was Yahtzee. In recent years he began the hobby of beading, often giving his creations as gifts to family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy Bronson of Middletown and brother, Bob Atwood of Newport, his nieces and nephews; Kerry and wife Dawn, Erica, Jason and wife Krista, Todd and companion Becky, and Robbie, great nieces and nephews; Kristina, Tristan, Lillian, Lukas, Blake, Hayden, and his cousin, Dot Richards of Fall River, MA.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11a.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, Turner and Wyatt Roads, Middletown. A collation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019