Donald E. Gray, Sr.
Newport, RI – Donald Edgecombe Gray, Sr., 94 of Newport, RI, passed away, after a brief illness, on October 6,2019, at his home with his family by his side.
He was the husband of the late Maureen A. (Domina) Gray and the companion of the late Viola "Bunny" Roberts.
Born in Somerset, MA on April 22,1925, he was the son of the late William S. and Natalie (Pottle) Gray. Mr. Gray attended Somerset High School.
Mr. Gray enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 and was transferred to the Pacific, where he was proud to serve the Fleet Marine Forces on Saipan and Okinawa as a medic PHM 3/C. He received a WWII Victory Medal, an American Theater Medal, and Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal. After his discharge from the Navy, he began working for the family business, Gray Typewriter Company, in Fall River, MA.
In 1948, Mr. Gray and his wife Maureen, moved to Newport where they owned and operated Gray's Typewriter Company until their retirement in 1985. Mr. Gray was active in the community and was a past president of the Newport County Jay-cees, the Newport Lions Club and the 5th Ward Little League. He also was a coach for the 5th Ward Little League and Newport Babe Ruth League. He was a lifetime member of the #406 of Newport.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Warren S. and Linda D. Gray of Newport, RI; Elizabeth C. and Peter I. Glynn; Maureen A. and Alfred R. "Rusty" Peckham; Donna M. and Richard J. Sukackas all of Middletown, RI; Donald E. Gray, Jr. and his partner Chris Tosches of Holliston, MA; and Mary-Colleen and Earl N. Kennedy, III of Middletown, RI. Mr. Gray is also survived by his grandchildren Michael Gray; Patrick and Matthew Gray; Richard and Jason Ford and Stephanie Glynn Finan; Amy Peckham Richard and Christopher Peckham; Taylor McDonough, Ali and Joey Sukackas Jr., James and Jessica White; Nathaniel, Emily, Abigail, and Ian Gray; and Joshua and Caitlyn Kennedy. Also surviving Mr. Gray are his great grandchildren: Maximus, Lola, Stella, Sean and Andrew Gray; Jared, Colin, Jaylynn, Brennan, Addison and Jackson Ford; Danial, Olivia, and Victoria Finan; Nathan Crowley, Ryker, Paityn and Riley Peckham; Sophia, Aurora and Charlotte McDonough; Tyler Meager and Peyton Sukackas and Austin Kennedy. Mr. Gray also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Mr. Gray was predeceased by his son, William S. Gray and his siblings William S. Gray Jr., Kenneth Gray, Sr. and Alyce Cheetham.
At Mr. Gray's request, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019