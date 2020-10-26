Captain Donald J. Fitzpatrick
Webster, MA/Auburn, MA/Newport, RI – Captain Donald J. Fitzpatrick USN, 86, passed away on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Newport Hospital in Newport, RI.
Donald is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Antonia (Bonczek) Fitzpatrick of Newport, RI; his son Donald J. Fitzpatrick and his wife Susan; his daughter Maria M. Llewellyn and her husband Rick of Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Alex, Sam and Ian.
Donald was born in Poughkeepsie, NY son of the late Joseph P. and E. Madeline (Ward) Fitzpatrick on May 9, 1934; he served honorably in the United States Navy serving for thirty-one years retiring as a Captain. Donald was a professor of Business Management at the Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. While Donald was in Ohio, he was an active member of Kiwanis International. Donald was a third-degree Knight and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus in Auburn; he was also a longtime member of the Military Officer's Association of America, serving on the executive board. Donald served as a lector for St. Louis Church in Webster as well as serving on the St. Louis School Advisory Board. Don also served on the Executive Board of the O'Callahan Society at Holy Cross College. Donald will truly be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.
The funeral will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 with a mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Louis Church, Webster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to St. Louis School Endowment Fund. Please go directly to church and follow MA mandated protocol.
