Donald L. Brogan
Donald Brogan, age 88, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 19, 2019.
Donald was born in Fall River, MA to William and Blanche (Gagnon) Brogan. He was the husband of Joan (Labonte) Brogan of Portsmouth, for 65 years.
Growing up in Fall River in a large family, Donald was hard working and loved his family. He joined the Marine Corps in 1950 and served in the Marines and Reserve Corps for 13 years in the Artillery as a Gunnery Sargent. He had owned and operated a floor covering service in Portsmouth and was a bus driver for Bonanza Bus Lines for 30 years.
Donald was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church in Portsmouth, and a dedicated family man, cherished time with his grandchildren, always looking out for his neighbors and never hesitated to lend a hand. In retirement, he enjoyed family vacations, especially time in Cocoa Beach, FL with his wife Joan.
Donald is survived by his wife Joan Brogan, and three sons, David Brogan and his wife Judy of Tiverton, Douglas Brogan and his wife Madeline of Magnolia, TX, and Donald Brogan and his wife Denise of Mendon, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley, Bryan, Lauren, Jason, Megan, Matthew, Taylor and James, as well as 5 great grandchildren. He also leaves one brother Clinton Brogan of Tiverton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William Jr., Normand, Raymond, Lillian White, Russell and Melvin.
Calling hours will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth.
Funeral services for Donald Brogan will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Anthonys Church, 2836 East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial with military honors will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, MA.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 2836 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019