Donald "Don" W. Curtis
GILFORD-----Donald W. Curtis "Don", born on February 21, 1933 in Derby Line, Vermont, to the late Elizabeth (Boyd) Curtis and the late Walter Curtis, passed away at age 86 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinsons.
Don graduated from Burdett College in Boston following his service from 1951 to 1955 in the Korean War with the Air Force. He became employed as a sale representative by Metropolitan Life Insurance where he spent 32 years climbing the ladder to eventually becoming an Agency Vice President before his retirement in 1991. Upon retirement, he enjoyed golf, bowling, his poker group, traveling and spending time with family.
Don was an active member of the Gilford Community Church, a member of the Bektash Shriners as well as the Laconia Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ferol (Norris) Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sisters Joyce and Doris, and brothers Roland Curtis and Larry Curtis. Don is also survived by his son, Gary Curtis and wife Liza, daughters, Brenda Nelson and husband Rick and Sandy Curtis, grandchildren, Ryan Nelson, Courtney Cavanaugh, Tyler Curtis and wife Haley, Lindsey Nelson, Hanna Michael and husband Zack and great-grandchild, Levi Cavanaugh.
Friends and family are welcome to attend his Celebration of Life Service at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford NH on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Don's memory to the Bektash Shriners, PO Box 4086, Concord NH 03302.
For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 5 to June 7, 2019