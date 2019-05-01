|
|
Donna M. Mathis
Mrs. Donna M. Mathis (nee Mullaley), of Middletown, RI, passed away on May 1st, 2019 at the age of 84 from natural causes. Donna was born to parents Leonard and Margaret Mullaley on July 24, 1934 in Segola, MI. She spent her youth growing up on the family farm with her older sister and younger brother.
In her early teens her family moved to Milwaukee, WI where she attended Pulaski High School. After graduating she married her high school sweetheart and started a family. Over the next 15 years she diligently took nursing classes part-time while raising her two children, and matriculated through the ranks from nurse's aide to registered nurse. Throughout her nearly 45-plus-year nursing career, she worked initially in hospital wards, and then spent the majority of her career as a Director of Nursing for various nursing homes throughout Milwaukee County, WI. In 2015, she moved to Middletown, RI to be closer to her son and his family. Donna is survived by her son, John Mathis; her granddaughters, Kimberly Mathis and Katlynn Mathis; her sister-in-law, Patricia Mullaley; her nieces, Kathy and Sharon, and nephew Michael and their extended families; and her best friend of 50-plus years, Donna Fuller. She is preceded in death by her father, Leonard; mother Margaret; older sister, Kathleen Scott; younger brother, William Mullaley; ex-husband, Richard; their daughter, Susan; and her daughter-in-law Mary. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Donna Mathis to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 1 to May 4, 2019