BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
DORA C. ALEICHO
1937 - January 7 - 2020
Today is full of memories Mom, some happy and some tears.
Remembering celebrations we've had throughout the years. Though you may not be here with us, the day means just as much. We feel your presence near us, and long for the comfort of your touch. So many happy memories mom, come flooding back today, of birthday
celebrations before you went away.
Missing you on your birthday and every day.
Love, The A-Team
