Doris R. Russell
Doris R. (Rahn) Russell, 79, of Newport, passed away surrounded by her family on March 25, 2020 in the Grand Islander Health Care Center, Middletown. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Russell.
Born in Green Lake, WI, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Irene (Brown) Rahn.
Doris enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband. She traveled extensively, her hilarious and generous personality touched the lives of everyone she crossed paths with. Doris was an extremely loving sister, mother and grandmother and was adored by everyone she met.
Doris leaves her son Paul Russell and his wife Colleen of Newport, and her granddaughter Kyla Russell.
She was the sister of the late Melvin Rahn, Ellis Rahn and Ralph Rahn.
A celebration of her life will take place at a date to be announced.
In lieu of public visitation, family and friends are encouraged to acknowledge the loss of Doris by signing the digital guestbook at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Doris-Russell
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020