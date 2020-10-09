1/1
Dorothy A. "Dodi" Keckler
1932 - 2020
Dorothy A. "Dodi" (Gonos) Keckler, 87, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Grand Island Health Care Center, Middletown. She was the wife of the late George E. Keckler Jr.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha (VonDiezelski) Gonos. Dorothy was unyielding in her kindness, generosity, honesty, thoughtfulness, and gratefulness. She loved with all heart, was a hard worker, and liked to have fun. She was fiercely devoted to her family. She leaves her children George R. Keckler, of Middletown and Kimberly Keckler and her spouse Knut Streitrlien of Jamaica Plain Boston, MA. She was the sister of the late George E. Gonos. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI
Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will follow on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the International Rescue Committee for Education, https://gifts.rescue.org/product/education/year-school-girl?
For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
