Dorothy Donovan
Dorothy (Yeomans) Donovan, age 94, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on October 2, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Newport, RI to Henry and Dorothy (Munro) Yeomans. As a young woman she worked at the Newport Torpedo Station and then worked in Liggets and Yesterdays Restaurant. She then began her family and raised her five children. Over the years she was also a volunteer "candy striper" at the Newport Hospital and a member of the VFW Auxilary.
Dorothy is survived by five children Bertha Skipper, William Donovan, and Maureen Bailey, all of Newport, Doreen Roy of Citra, FL, and Michael Donovan Gwynn Oaks, MD, as well as her sister Margaret Ward of Middletown and brother Thomas Yeomans of Newport. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Wayne Skipper Jr, Sean Skipper, Samantha Green, Tiffany Gregory, Wendy Prisk, steven Roy, Mark, Tambashi, Jenny Plante, Amanda Manchester, Freddy Hicks and Felicia Hicks, and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Donovan, and three brothers Henry, William, and Freddy Yeomans.
Funeral services will be private.

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
