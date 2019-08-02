|
|
Dorothy M. Hattub
Dorothy M. Hattub, age 84, of Newport RI, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Heatherwood Nursing Home after a brief illness.
Dorothy was born in Newport, RI to Joseph Murphy and Ellen (Daly) Murphy. She was the wife of George N. Hattub for sixty-five years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, George Hattub, and her seven children, George Hattub (Denise) of Somerset, MA, James Hattub of Bristol RI, Victoria Rodrigues (Louis) of Westport MA, Edward Hattub of Bristol RI, Catherine Mesler of Pawtucket RI, Andrew Hattub (Anna) of Somerset, MA, and Laura Morrissette (Steven) of East Greenwich, RI. She also leaves her nine grandchildren, Ryan Hattub, Lauren Hattub, Meagan Hattub, Kelly Mesler, Gregory Mesler, Emily Hattub, Andy Hattub, Christopher Hattub, and Sarah Morrissette, and great-grandchildren Thomas Calhoun and Alaina Hattub.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ellen Murphy, her sister Marilyn Newton, and brother John Murphy.
Dorothy was a graduate of Rogers High School, she was an election poll supervisor for many years, and was a real estate agent at Town and Country Realty. She also assisted her husband in the income tax preparation business.
Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader, who loved crafting and gardening. She was a very caring person known for her great sense of humor.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will continue the following morning, Wednesday, August 7, at 8:30 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown RI.
More information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019