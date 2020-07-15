1/1
Dorothy M. (Pike) O'Connell
1931 - 2020
Dorothy M. (Pike) O'Connell, 89, of Newport passed peacefully Wed., July 8th, 2020. Born in Newport on April 19, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Walter Pike and Alice (Thompson) Pike. She was preceded in death by her loved husband of 48 years, Hugh O'Connell; two sons Ronald Benway and Thomas Benway and a sister, Thelma Virgadamo.
Dorothy is survived by three sons; Daniel Benway, Wisconsin; James Benway, Manville, R.I and Timothy Benway, Oregon and four stepchildren; Michael O'Connell, North Carolina; Kevin O'Connell, Florida; Kathy Lingenfelter, Virginia; Kelly Douglas, Oklahoma; Several Nephews, Nieces, Grandchildren, Great- Grandchildren and Great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy graduated from Rogers High School. She worked for several years at WT Grant and JC Penny. After retiring from JC Penny, Dorothy worked for the Preservation Society of Newport in the gift shop at the Rosecliff Mansion.
At the request of the family, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Augustin's Church, 2 Eastnor Road, Newport, RI 02864.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
