1/1
Dottie Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dottie Jackson
It is with great sadness that the family of Dottie Robertson Jackson announce her peaceful passing the morning of Sunday, September 17, 2020.
Dottie was predeceased by her husband Robert Sr.
She will be missed by her children, Robert Jr, Richard, Ronald, and Rita as well as, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Also, cousins and numerous extended family members and friends.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, a private service of less than 15 people will take place at the Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in her name to the Vietnam Veterans of America. There is a form located at https://vva.org/donate/ for this.
The family would like to give Special thanks to Rita Jackson for taking time off from work these last two and a half years to care for Dottie at home full time instead of having her put in a home.
Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved