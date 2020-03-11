|
Edith M. Silvia
Edith M. Silvia, age 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry L. Silvia.
Edith was born in Pawtucket, RI to Joseph and Frances Cambra. She was raised in Middletown and worked for several years at the GE plant. She was a longtime resident of Park Holm and enjoyed trips to Bingo at the Tiverton Knights of Columbus.
Edith is survived by her son Harry Silvia and his wife Mary of Portsmouth, her granddaughter Eileen Silvia of Newport, and her brother Joseph Cambra of Putnam, CT.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, a daughter Eileen Silvia, and a grandson James Silvia.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020