Edmund "Chips" D'Amario
Edmund Thomas D'Amario passed away on June 2, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Alison, his devoted wife of 60 years, passed away in November, 2019. Edmund is survived by his three children: Julia, of Eagleville, California; Thomas, his wife Heidi, and their daughter Olivia, of Melrose, Massachusetts; and Nina and her husband Mio Nakamura of Brooklyn, New York. He also leaves a sister, Myrna Enwright, of Newport, Rhode Island, and was the brother of the late Anthony D'Amario, of Newport and Westwood, Massachusetts. His parents were James and Irene D'Amario of Newport.
Edmund grew up in Providence and Newport, Rhode Island. He graduated from the De La Salle Academy in Newport. He graduated with a degree in English from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston after serving his country in the United States Army in occupied Germany during the Korean War.
Edmund worked at the Addison-Wesley publishing company for twenty years, first in New York City, and then in Reading, Massachusetts. As Vice-President and Editor in Chief of Mathematics, Sciences, and Engineering, he traveled to universities and colleges throughout the country, meeting with professors to discuss new textbooks. Upon leaving Addison-Wesley, Ed started his own publishing company as well as a paddle tennis and tennis court building business.
For the past twenty years and until the time of his death, Ed worked for many real estate companies in Topsfield, most recently for the Keller Williams company. He was a well respected and sought after agent, known for his integrity and intellect.
In the early 1970's, Ed was a founding member of the Topsfield chapter of A Better Chance (ABC) organization, which brought students from both urban and rural areas throughout the country to the Tri-Town area and Masconomet Regional High School. He was also an original organizer of the ABC tennis tournament, which for many years brought top local tennis players to Topsfield and Boxford and raised significant funds for the organization and its students. An avid and accomplished tennis player, some of his favorite times were spent at his beloved "Club 92" tennis court on Perkins Row in Topsfield. Edmund loved the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, summer trips with his family to Newport, and scenic drives throughout the North Shore with his wife Alison.
The town of Topsfield loses a loved and respected citizen and his children lose a kind, funny, and gentle father. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edmund's name to A Better Chance 253 West 35th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.abetterchance.org.
A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe to gather later in the year.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.