|
|
Edward S. Melusky, Jr.
Edward S. Melusky, Jr., 69, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on October 26, 2019.
Edward was born in Chelsea, MA to the late Edward S. Melusky, Sr. and Bridget Helen (O'Rourke) Melusky.
A jack of all trades, Edward retired after 30+ years as a civilian employee for the Department of Defense US Navy Public Works. There, he fought for sensitivity training and accommodations for people with disabilities where he worked. He also worked at the Eagles Nest in Portsmouth during his retirement, where he found his passion for antiques. As an advocate for the deaf he took on a role as president of a local chapter of a self-help organization, SHHH and had a seat on the board of hearing aid dealers and fitters in RI.
Edward is survived by his son, Edward S. Melusky III and his partner Dianny Peña of Warwick, his daughter, Jennifer Vieira and husband Manuel of Portsmouth, his grandchildren Ethan R. Vieira and Elias J. Melusky, his two sisters Helen (Melusky) Petrone, Patricia (Melusky) Crowley, and 5 brothers Bernie Melusky, James Melusky, John Melusky, Lawrence McMurray and William McMurray. As well as many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12:00pm-2:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gift Of Hearing Program: OSCIL, 1944 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02889 Attn: Donations. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019