Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
697 East Main Road,
Portsmouth, RI
Edward T. Lynch


Edward T. Lynch Obituary
CAPT Edward T. Lynch, USN (ret)
CAPT Edward T. Lynch, Jr., USN (ret.)., 79, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on April 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Edward was born on April 20, 1939, in Salem, MA, to the late Edward T. Lynch, Sr. and Elizabeth (Hickey) Lynch. Edward was the husband of Carol (Sarno) Lynch for over 56 years.
Edward was raised in Marblehead, MA and graduated from Marblehead High School before graduating from Massachusetts Maritime Academy. After his graduation, he began a long and distinguished career in the US Navy, retiring as Captain. He also was a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and the Naval War College in Newport, RI. After retirement he served as Director at Marine Safety International, and taught at the Surface Warfare Officer's School (SWOS). In his spare time, he enjoyed his two greatest pleasures, sailing and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children, Timothy Lynch and his wife Kathleen of Derry, NH, and Toni Lynch and her fiancé Joseph Mattera, Jr. of Warwick, RI, as well as his three grandchildren, Hannah, John and Ryan Lynch, all of Derry, NH.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
His burial will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to the , 260 W Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903, or to the Seamen's Church Institute, 18 Market Square, Newport, RI 02840.
Condolences and info available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
