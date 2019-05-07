|
Eileen Grev
Eileen M. Grev, born April 11, 1932, a lifetime resident of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at the Arbors in Bedford, NH, on May 5, 2019 surrounded by family after a long illness.
Eileen is proceeded in death by her husband Stuart Grev and her daughter Patricia Ferrell. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Sharon and her husband Cliff of Daytona Beach Florida, her son Larry Retherford Jr. and his wife Terry Retherford of Merrimack, NH. Eileen has 6 Grandchildren: Nicky, Bridget, Larry, Jason, Julie and Erin. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Eileen was a talented singer and directed the Portsmouth Senior Choir for 12 years. Eileen loved to travel and entertain.
Viewing will be Friday, May 10,2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 noon in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2836 E. Main Rd, Portsmouth. A private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 7 to May 9, 2019
