Eileen Karen KENNEY
Eileen K. Kenney, 68, of Bristol passed on Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends following a three week illness.
She was the daughter of the late Domenic J. Kenney and Eleanor (Fitzsimmons) Kenney. She was the wife of Robert Cooper of Bristol; sister to Mary Underwood (James Underwood) and Patricia Kenney (the late Robert Velleca) of Newport; aunt of Jim Underwood (CA) and Tim Underwood (son Rex and daughter Frankie) of Newport. She will also be lovingly remembered by Rich Cooper, Jan Brubacher, John and Mia Cooper (son Owen), Michelle Cooper and Chris Cummings (daughters Meredith, Abby and Scarlett).
Eileen was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and the University of Rhode Island. She earned her RN at the School of Nursing at Newport Hospital. She served as a nurse at Newport Hospital for more than 30 years before going to Lifespan's Risk Management Department where she worked for 10 years before she retired from full time work. She was a caring and skilled professional loved by patients and colleagues. She was most recently employed at St. George's School, Middletown in the infirmary.
She was a successful friend of Bill W for more than 35 years.
Eileen was a gifted craftswoman working with metal and glass (jewelry) and fabrics (quilting and weaving). She was a skilled and knowledgeable gardener of flowers and vegetables and frequently volunteered with various garden groups. She was also a volunteer with Trinity Rep and at the Veterans Auditorium. She loved Narragansett Bay and could find more quahogs with her feet than most could harvest with a rake.
She was an excellent, but somewhat shy singer, a terrific dancer (Swing, Cajun, Zydeco) and a generous caring person who will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She will be cremated and a memorial service/celebration of her rich life will be held at the Chapel-By-The-Sea in Colt State Park on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00 in the afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Save the Bay, 100 Save the Bay Drive, Providence RI 02905. www.limafh.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 19 to July 22, 2019