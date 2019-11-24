|
Eileen T. Albright
Albright, Eileen, formerly of Newport RI, age 82, died peacefully in her home in Greenacres Florida on November 14th. Although she resided full-time in Florida for a few decades, she remained an avid and very vocal fan of the New England Patriots, Go Pats!!
Eileen was preceeded in death by her husband, Jesse Albright, her parents Thomas and Irene Griffin and her stepmother, Mary Griffin. She is survived by her four children, Debra Albright Ryan, Thomas (Kimberly) Albright, Kenneth Albright, and Mary Albright (Jim Amsler).
Eileen cherished her two grandchildren Stone Way and Hope Foster, along with Hope's children, Jimmy, Aaron, and Iris. All of whom benefited greatly from her unique brand of "Nanny love and life lessons". She is survived by her three sisters; Patricia (James) Cobery, Margaret Griffin and Helen (Kenny) Adams plus numerous nephews, nieces and grand nephews and grand nieces.
A memorial service is scheduled on November 30th at 10am at the Seaman's Institute, 18 Market Square in Newport, RI., along with a celebration of life to follow.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, 2019