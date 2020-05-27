|
|
Elaine M. Raduano
Elaine M. Raduano, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away May 5, 2020 at the age of 83 from complications of kidney cancer.
Elaine was born in Cambridge, MA. She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Raduano for 64 loving years.
Elaine was a truly devoted wife and mother. They had three daughters who were loved very much. Elaine was an avid lover of all animals. She raised and bred Morgan Show horses. Many that went on to be world champions. She also loved and adored her two shih-tzu's Bravo and Mia, they were her constant companions.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Marcia Testa and her husband Gerard, and Michelle Raduano and her husband Robert Rowean. Elaine is also survived by three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Monique Raduano.
No memorial service has been scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elaine's favorite charity, the ASPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Elaine-Raduano
Published in Newport Daily News from May 27 to May 30, 2020