Eleanor Granger
Eleanor Granger, of Portsmouth, RI, died on May 22nd, 2019 in Fall River, MA.
Eleanor was born into a large family on October 14th, 1933 in Belize to Manuel James Reyes Sr. and Edith Woods Reyes. Though she always remained connected to her roots in Belize, she lived the majority of her life in Rhode Island and was a proud resident and New Englander through and through, including her devotion to the Patriots and Red Sox!
She came to Rhode Island in the early 1950's to attend Salve Regina University, and graduated Valedictorian of her class. Around this time she also met the love of her life, Robert "Tip" Granger. They married and had three children together - Rusty Granger, Al Granger and Hope Granger Yordy. She was the founder and owner of the Executive Secretarial School on Spring Street in Newport, RI and also owned The Mid Island Motel with her husband Tip.
Eleanor, or "Nana" as she was affectionately referred to by most, was a loving and nurturing matriarch of her family and was known for being whip smart - she never lost a game of scrabble or found a crossword she could not conquer! She was also extremely witty, down to earth, and all who met her would no doubt unanimously describe her as classy and dignified.
She is survived by her sisters Rita Reyes and Laurita Bradley. Her children Rusty Granger and Al Granger. Her grandchildren Alice Granger, Robert Granger, Jennifer Nicole Granger, Nicole Benisch, Jaclyn Harris, and Casey Yordy, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Tip" Granger and her daughter Hope E. Yordy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Rd, Portsmouth at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln, Middletown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 24 to May 28, 2019