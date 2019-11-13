Home

Elena L. (Monge) Youngblood, 82, of Portsmouth, passed away on November 10, 2019, at her home in Portsmouth. She was born on March 5, 1937, in Tacloban, Leyte, Phillipines, to the late Eusebi Monge and the late Ambresia (Alves) Monge. She was the wife of the late Bennie Lee Youngblood.
Elena worked as a housekeeper on the Newport Naval Base for many years. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Portsmouth. In her spare time, she enjoyed going out to eat with friends and also going to get an ice cream cone. She also liked to watch the sports on the television.
A visiting hour will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, in the St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2837 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Her burial will follow at the Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
