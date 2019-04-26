|
Elisabeth "Betty" Cawley
Elisabeth 'Betty' Cawley died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her cherished home of 52 years in Newport, RI. Betty was born in Newport in the height of a blizzard, to James and Helen (Collins) Lawless on January 31, 1930.
Betty attended Rogers High School and went on to earn her RN from Boston Children's Hospital, School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned over 40 years in hospitals, and doctor's offices located in Boston, Newport and Redlands, CA. Her final position as the RN at Child and Family Services brought her back to working with the children, she so adored.
Always an adventurer, her career and travels with Joe, family and friends brought her across the US and throughout parts of Europe. Betty celebrated all holidays and decorated her home accordingly. She loved her hometown of Newport spending her days at the local beaches, the Van Zandt Pier, the Ocean Drive or visiting many of the historic homes and mansions. Betty and her husband enjoyed entertaining with lavish parties or small gatherings in their kitchen. Their home was always open to friends and strangers for conversation and a good cup of percolated coffee.
Betty's greatest source of joy were her children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and the many friends who tagged along with them. Throughout her lifetime she was fondly known as Mom, Grammy Betty, Auntie Betty and Nurse Betty to scores of children.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Cawley De Angelis and her husband Matthew of Portsmouth, and her son James Cawley of Portsmouth. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Peter De Angelis (Annamaria) of Pocasset, MA, Charena De Angelis of Gainesville, FL, Barrett Cawley of Clovis, NM, Jonothon Cawley (Rose Ann) of Bourne, MA, Ashley Letendre of Warren, RI and Sophie Letendre of Nashville, TN, Christopher Cawley and Brandon Cawley of Portsmouth, RI.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond 'Joe' Cawley, Jr. and her sister Helen (Lawless) Meyer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30 with visitation from 9:30-10:30am at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with burial to follow at Newport Memorial Park. A celebration of life will follow at Newport Elks Lodge.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Raymond J. Cawley Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 450, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019