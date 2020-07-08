Or Copy this URL to Share

Elise "Liisu" Ruth Carlson

January 22, 1945 – July 1, 2020

Liisu passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in St Petersburg, Florida. She is survived by brother Jahn Rokicki, sisters Karen Anna Pelchat and Astrid Knutsen, nieces and nephews Severin Larson, Jesse Rokicki-Parashar, Joe Rokicki, Cameron Matulewski and Leila Matulewski. Liisu's ashes will be placed in the ocean she loved. She will be missed by us all.



