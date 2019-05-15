|
Elizabeth Anthony Kenyon
Elizabeth Kenyon, age 80, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 14, 2019.
Elizabeth was born in Newport, RI to John Anthony and Ruth Ruggles.
Elizabeth is survived by her children; Steven Kenyon, of Newport, RI and Joyce-ann Michaels and her husband Robert, of Newport, RI. She is also survived by her brother John Anthony and his wife Donna and her grandchildren, Carrissa Kenyon, Miranda Kenyon, Benjamin Michaels and her great-grandchildren, Keal Kenyon, Avery Amaral and Riley Amaral. Elizabeth was retired after working many years at New England Telephone and US Sailing Assoc. She finally stopped working to follow her passion of working in her beautiful yard and gardens.
Calling hours will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport, RI
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home.
Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park, immediately following.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 15 to May 18, 2019