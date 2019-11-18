|
Elizabeth "Liz" (Flight) J. Mancini
Princeton, MA/Portsmouth, RI - Elizabeth "Liz" Joy (Flight) Mancini, 30, returned to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus, Worcester, MA.
Liz was born in Westerly, RI, daughter of Ronald D. and Gaile D. (English) Flight. She grew up in Portsmouth, RI and graduated from Portsmouth High School.
Her desire to help others inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and Master's Degree in Community Public Health Nursing from Worcester State College and had a promising career at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA. For over nine years she brightened the halls at the University Campus, bringing joy and hope to her patients and colleagues.
Liz was guided by her faith throughout her life. She had worshipped at New Hope Christian Church in Swansea for several years, where she met the love of her life, Christopher Mancini. Liz had done mission work in Haiti and Togo, West Africa. However, it was during a Mission trip to West Virginia that she and Chris fell in love after 7 years of friendship. The couple later settled in Princeton, MA and were blessed with two children, Adeline and Isaiah. For the past nine years Liz was an active member at Heritage Bible Chapel in Princeton, MA. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed activities with the young adult group there. Liz was a gifted athlete and especially enjoyed skiing and basketball, as well as a talented pianist and loved all music. Her legacy is one of faith, hope and love.
Liz will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Christopher E. Mancini; her daughter, Adeline Grace Mancini; her son, Isaiah Gregory Mancini; her parents, Ronald D. and Gaile D. (English) Flight; and her brothers, David William Flight and his wife, Whitney and their children, Molly and Graham, and Timothy Andrew Flight and his wife Kayla, and their son, Xander.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th at Heritage Bible Chapel, 182 Brook Station Road, Princeton, MA. A Memorial service honoring and celebrating Liz's life will be held at 11:30 on Thursday, November 21st at the Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Clinics of Hope P.O. Box 232, Assonet, MA 02702 https://clinicsofhope.org. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, MA.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019