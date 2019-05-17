|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Lichtenberg
Mrs. Elizabeth W. Lichtenberg, age 94, of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in New York. Elizabeth (aka Betsy) was born to Howard Wright and Priscilla (Hovey) Wright. She was the wife of the late Robert M Lichtenberg.
Betsy grew up in Braintree MA, and attended Wheaton College where she majored in English. She later taught English and drama at House in the Pines. Betsy soon moved to New York City to marry and raise two children. While in NY she reviewed books for Kirkus Service, a library service used by major publications, like the NY Times Book Review. Some unknown authors, like Anne Tyler, became best selling authors with the help of Betsy's reviews.
Her husband passed away when she was 48, and soon she moved to Providence RI, then to Gillies Court in Newport in 1990. Newport brought her near to her niece Erica Zap, who had a jewelry store on Thames Street. In Newport, Betsy joined Trinity Church, volunteering as a tour guide there and at Touro Synagogue, and at Hammersmith Farm. Never to be idle, she led a book club, volunteered at the Seaman's Institute in their library. As Betsy loved Newport, she would often take her guests on tours of the harbor, Kings Park, the Cliff Walk and many of the other lovely sites around town.
She loved dogs and loved meeting with other dogs and their owners in a local park. When dogs were banned from that park, she started a dog group which eventually led to the creation of a dedicated local dog park. She spent her final years in a nursing home in Brooklyn, near her daughter but dreamed of coming back to Newport.
Betsy is survived by daughter Margaret of New York, son Allen of New Jersey, and 4 grandchildren - Sam, Michael, Matt, and Louise, and a sister in law, Marita Wright of Arizona. All loved her dearly and will miss her. She was preceded in death by her brother David Wright.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00am in Trinity Church, Queen Anne Square, Newport. Burial will follow in Northville Cemetery in East Bridgewater, MA. Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 17 to May 20, 2019