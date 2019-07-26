|
Ella V. Jackson
Mrs. Ella Virginia (Netter) Jackson, age 92, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 25, 2019 at the John Clarke Nursing Home in Middletown.
Ella was born on September 10, 1926 in Jamestown, RI to William Netter and Ella (Duncan) Netter Antone. She worked as a hostess at various nightclubs in Newport, and retired from several years in food service at the Naval Station Newport. Mrs. Jackson was a devoted member of the Mt. Zion AME Church in Newport, where she served on the Arabella Missionary Society. She also enjoyed many years in the Outer World Bowling League. She loved cooking for her family, especially around the holidays.
Ella is survived by her children Lawrence Jackson of Bluffton, SC, Laraine Page (Clarence) of Grand Prairie, TX, Michael Jackson (Florence) of Newport, Raymond Jackson (Kathleen) of Derwood, MD, and Shirleyann Smith of DeSoto, TX, and 13 Grandchildren, Virginia Dawson, Michael Page, Melinda Massey, Mike Jackson Jr., Nancy McGruder, Sean Massey, Shontai Massey, Mitchell Jackson, Talya Goodwin, Crystal Dunway, Karen Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Bryan Jackson, and 26 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, and her cousin Joseph Spears of Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred "DoDo" Jackson, and her brothers Shelley and William Netter, and her daughter in law Sherry Jackson.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with visiting hours from 10:00am-11:30am at Mt. Zion AME Church, 101 Van Zandt Ave, Newport followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon in the Church. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, Rhode Island.
Memorial donations may be made to her church, Mt. Zion AME, 101 Van Zandt Ave, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 26 to Aug. 5, 2019