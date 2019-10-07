|
ELLIOTT G. WHITNEY, SR.
TIVERTON, RI: Elliott G. Whitney, Sr., 96, who resided at Brookdale Sakonnet BayLiving in Tiverton RI, passed away September 10, 2019 at 4:44 PM. He was the husband of the late Barbara Alden (Chase) Whitney. He was born in Lakeville, MA, son of the late Charles E.and Myrtle B. (Elliott) Whitney.
He is survived by his three children: Elliott G. Whitney Jr. of Cheshire CT, Brent C. Whitney of Grand Isle, VTand Kimberly H. (Whitney) Dennis of Westport MA. He is also survived by six grandchildren and sevengreat-grandchildren. He was brother to the late Charles M. Whitney, Frank C. Whitney, and Edna T. Whitney who passed at the age of six.
Mr. Whitney served 40years in the Electric Power Industry. He started as a Junior Engineer at Middleboro Gas and Electric;then on to Electrical Engineer at Brockton Edison; Chief Engineer, Engineering Vice President and Senior Vice President at Green Mountain Power in VT and finally President of Newport Electric in Newport RI.
His professional activities included: Director of Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp;Chairman of the General Advisory Committee of the Electric Council of New England;President of the Vermont Society of Professional Engineers; President of the Vermont Electrical Committee.
His community activities included: Chairman of the Board of Deacons and Adult Leader of the PilgrimYouthFellowship at the Congregational Church in Barre,VT; President of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce and Newport Navy League; Member of the Board of Deacons and Board of Trustees at Amicable Congregational Church in Tiverton, RI;President of the Brookdale Sakonnet Bay Resident Council.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Amicable Congregational Church at the Four Corners in Tiverton, RI on Saturday October 19th at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to attend light refreshments at the church after the service.
Burial in the Pond Cemetery in Lakeville MA will be attended by family members only.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org, would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019