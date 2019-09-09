|
Emily Belmore
Emily Belmore, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on September 4 at the Grand Islander Nursing home. She was the wife of the late Donald Belmore for 55 years. Born in Newport a daughter of Daniel Martins and Patricia (Esteves) Martins.
Mrs. Belmore was a graduate of St. Catherine's Academy, class of 1948. She worked at RI Hospital Trust as the assistant vice president for 25 years retiring in 1989 and Shaw's market for 8 years.
Mrs. Belmore enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knitting, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by brothers; Manuel Martins, Edward Martins, Americo Martins, Leo Martins and Julio Martins and sister; Beatrice Cooper.
She is survived by her son, John Belmore, daughter Kathleen Belmore, grandchildren Brianna Belmore, Christopher (Lacey) Belmore, and grandchildren Layla Durbin, Melody, Porter, and Autumn Belmore.
A private memorial service will we held at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019