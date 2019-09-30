|
Eric A. Stumpo
Eric Andrew Stumpo, 69 of Newport and Riverside, RI passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of Deborah A. DeMarco, his life partner of 48 years.
Born in Newport, RI, a son to the late Doris (Kane) Stumpo and Alfredo Stumpo, and grandson to the late Nora O' Donovan Kane and Andrew Kane, also of Newport. Eric is survived by his godson Charles Phillip Allard and his cousin Mr. James O'Leary, and countless friends.
Eric was a poet and songwriter, guitarist, bassist and vocalist for the band Plan9 and recorded numerous record albums of merit. The band was recently inducted into Rhode Island's Music Hall of Fame. Eric was a music teacher and mentored many students, inspiring them to play and write music. Eric also enjoyed antiques and collectables and traveled throughout the North East to both buy and sell them. Eric also enjoyed fashion photography, working with local and regional model talent. A member of St Mary's Parish, he also served as Alter Boy in his youth.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 1 from 4-7pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2 at St. Mary's Church, Newport at 10AM. Burial will be private.
Donations in his honor may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main RD, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019