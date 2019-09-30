Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Newport, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Stumpo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric A. Stumpo


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric A. Stumpo Obituary
Eric A. Stumpo
Eric Andrew Stumpo, 69 of Newport and Riverside, RI passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of Deborah A. DeMarco, his life partner of 48 years.
Born in Newport, RI, a son to the late Doris (Kane) Stumpo and Alfredo Stumpo, and grandson to the late Nora O' Donovan Kane and Andrew Kane, also of Newport. Eric is survived by his godson Charles Phillip Allard and his cousin Mr. James O'Leary, and countless friends.
Eric was a poet and songwriter, guitarist, bassist and vocalist for the band Plan9 and recorded numerous record albums of merit. The band was recently inducted into Rhode Island's Music Hall of Fame. Eric was a music teacher and mentored many students, inspiring them to play and write music. Eric also enjoyed antiques and collectables and traveled throughout the North East to both buy and sell them. Eric also enjoyed fashion photography, working with local and regional model talent. A member of St Mary's Parish, he also served as Alter Boy in his youth.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 1 from 4-7pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2 at St. Mary's Church, Newport at 10AM. Burial will be private.
Donations in his honor may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main RD, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now