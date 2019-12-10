|
Ethan Thomas Bosworth
Ethan Thomas Bosworth, 20, of Beaufort South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 22, 2019. His Funeral service was held on November 29, 2019 in Charleston, SC at St. Philip's Church, followed by a burial service at St. Helena Parish Church in Beaufort, SC. Ethan was born July 8, 1999 in Beaufort, South Carolina as the son of William Douglas Bosworth and Heather Bosworth. Ethan never met a stranger but rather a new friend and was always happy to have a conversation by making those around him laugh. Ethan was passionate about cars and music. He loved his Mustang and liked to play on his guitar and trombone. Ethan was extremely creative—when he was young, Ethan enjoyed working with his dad in his woodworking shop and with his mother in her pottery shop. His greatest love was his family and never got tired of teasing his little sister, Eliza Jane. Ethan loved to remind his family of all the funny stories from their time together. Ethan was a Christian and loved life with all of his heart. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Ethan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Heather Dixion and (William Green) of Charleston, SC, father and stepmother, William Douglas Bosworth and (Agatha Apps) of St. Helena's Island, SC, sister, Eliza Jane Bosworth, half-sister, Allison Elizabeth Bosworth, aunt, Robin Jane Bosworth, uncles, Warren Green and Chris Frankland, aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Walter Jones, cousins, Dixon, Nathan, Mims Jones, and cousin, Molly Frankland-Green, grandmother, Melba Thomas, grandparents, James and Karen Dixon, grandparents, Hilda and Jimmy Green. Ethan is preceded in death by aunt Doctor Terry Lee Bosworth, grandparents William H. Bosworth and Jane B. Bosworth, aunt Shawntel Dixon Jones. Memorials may be made to Mental Health Heroes in honor of Ethan Thomas Bosworth. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019