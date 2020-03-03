|
Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux
Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux 97, formally of Portsmouth, RI passed away, surrounded by family, in Bethlehem, PA on 2/20/20.
She was born in Fall River, MA on February 23, 1922 to the late Alexander Jackson and Ester Kershaw Jackson.
She was wife to the late Arthur F. Lemieux. Together, they owned Art's Tavern in Portsmouth for 47 years.
She was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center, where she loved to sing and dance with the entertainment committee at various nursing homes in the area. She was also a member of the East Bay Senior Volunteer Program. In 2002 she was the recipient of the White House Presidential Service Award for service to her community.
Eunice was a loving mother to Roberta Thompson, Roger Lemieux, Susan Lemieux-Cortez, Martha Roberts, Karen Taylor, the late David Lemieux and Theresa Farrell. She had 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great- great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Columba's Chapel in Middletown, RI on April 25th 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor, to .
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020