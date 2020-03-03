Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Columba's Chapel
Middletown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Lemieux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux Obituary
Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux
Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux 97, formally of Portsmouth, RI passed away, surrounded by family, in Bethlehem, PA on 2/20/20.
She was born in Fall River, MA on February 23, 1922 to the late Alexander Jackson and Ester Kershaw Jackson.
She was wife to the late Arthur F. Lemieux. Together, they owned Art's Tavern in Portsmouth for 47 years.
She was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center, where she loved to sing and dance with the entertainment committee at various nursing homes in the area. She was also a member of the East Bay Senior Volunteer Program. In 2002 she was the recipient of the White House Presidential Service Award for service to her community.
Eunice was a loving mother to Roberta Thompson, Roger Lemieux, Susan Lemieux-Cortez, Martha Roberts, Karen Taylor, the late David Lemieux and Theresa Farrell. She had 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great- great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Columba's Chapel in Middletown, RI on April 25th 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor, to .
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -