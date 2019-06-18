|
|
Evan A. MacDonald Jr.
Mr. Evan A. MacDonald Jr, 77, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 16, 2019 at Newport Hospital surrounded by his family.
Evan was born in Newport on June 22 1941, to Evan and Cecile MacDonald. He was the husband of Elizabeth MacDonald (Silvia) for 55 years.
He graduated from DeLaSalle Academy and Rhode Island Trade School.
Evan was employed for 40 years by the Naval Underwater Systems Center, retiring in 2000. He was an active member of the Citizen Band Radio Club.
He was also a member of the National Rifle Association. And he was also an avid New England Sports fan.
Evan is survived by his daughters Karen Phillips of Portsmouth, Denise and Sean Sullivan of Middletown, his brother John MacDonald and his wife Teresa of Middletown, five grandchildren: Shane, Kevan and Jessica Sullivan and Mia and Olivia Phillips, and his sister in law, Barbara Renick of Portsmouth RI.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 9:30am, at Jesus Savoir Church at 509 Broadway, Newport, RI.
Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane in Middletown.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
