Evelyn Groves
Evelyn Hunter (Mahoney) Groves, age 78, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Louis R. Groves.
Evelyn was born in Newport, RI to Patrick Mahoney and Helen (Axiotes) Mahoney. A graduate of Rogers High School, Evelyn excelled at basketball and was a member of a local women's travel team. Over the years, she was very active with the Girl Scouts and the Elks Lodge in Newport. Evelyn was an avid reader, loved music, and truly had a 'green thumb'. She enjoyed crafting and sewing, but found her passion in geneology research. She spent many years fully tracing both the Groves and Mahoney families back multiple generations.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Laurie Sullivan and her husband Bertram of Cranston, RI and her son Anthony Groves of Clermont, FL, her grandson Alex Groves and his wife Julia, and great grandson Hunter Groves, all of Groveland, FL.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019