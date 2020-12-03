1/1
Evelyn M. (Shea) Barrett
Evelyn M. Barrett, 90, of Newport, RI passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Village House Nursing Center in Newport. She was the wife of the late William E. Barrett.
Born July 4, 1930 in Newport, she was a daughter of the late Alexander J. Shea and Evelyn (Tilley) Shea. Evelyn was a graduate of Rogers High School and University of Rhode Island and completed a dietetic internship at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City. She worked as a registered dietitian at Newport Hospital until her retirement in 1989.
Evelyn was a proud member of the Rogers High School and URI Alumni Associations, the American Dietetic Association, Circle of Scholars at Salve Regina University and the Edward King House. Evelyn was a life-long parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and member of the Rosary and Altar Society.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Bethany E. Barrett, Brendan A. Barrett, Brian D. Barrett, Bruce W. Barrett and four nieces.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, December 7th at St. Joseph's Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave. Newport at 9:00AM. Burial will private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842 or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. To share online tributes with Evelyn's family, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
