Evelyn M. (Camara) Correia
Evelyn Marie (Camara) Correia, 90, of Portsmouth, passed away on October 3, 2019, at home.
Evelyn was born on April 22, 1929, in Portsmouth, RI, to the late William Camara and the late Rose (Lima) Camara. Evelyn was the wife of the late Alfred Correia.
Evelyn worked as telephone operator for the phone company for over 30 years. In her spare time, she loved fishing, clamming, gardening and tinkering around the house - fixing just about anything.
Evelyn is survived by her siblings, Eleanor Borges, Joseph Camara, Stephen Camara, and Larry Camara, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William Camara, Jr., Rosemary Szczepaniak, George Camara, Theresa Peyton, Fannie Angell, Daniel Camara, Lucille Perry, Alfred Camara and Thomas Camara.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10:00AM, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Her burial services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to South Coast VNA, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, or to a .
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019