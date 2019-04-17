|
Evelyn Mare Schulz
Evelyn Mare Schulz, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Born on March 31, 1927 at home in Portsmouth, RI , she was the youngest daughter of Immigrants from the Azorean Islands in Portugal, João Virginho Mare and Maria C Mare of the island of São Miguel. She was the beloved wife of Paul William Schulz for 56 years until his death in 2013. They married in 1957, built a homestead in Portsmouth and raised two daughters, Maria Mare Schulz and Dr Mona Lisa Schulz. She and her husband also took an active role in raising their two grandchildren, Paul Van Anglen and Jessica Gallipeau.
Evelyn graduated from St Catherine's Academy in 1945 while working at the torpedo factory on Goat Island during WWII. She also worked for the State of RI for 20 years. After her retirement, she and her husband Paul developed two successful businesses, Paul Schulz Construction and Floral Designs by Evelyn Schulz.
Evelyn was fluent in Portuguese, and German, and used both to further live a full life. She was an active member and President of the New England German Saengerbund and was lauded for her organization and team building to promote and preserve German American heritage. She (and her family) were among founding and active members " of the Aristides De Sousa Mendes Society, uniting and preserving Portuguese Jewish heritage in the diaspora, visiting Portugal twice at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Portugal and the mayor of Lisbon.
She and her husband also travelled extensively by ship, crossing the globe twice over the years. She took great pride in the fact that she visited every continent but Antarctica.
She was a lifelong horticulturist with extensive gardens which included rare and unusual tree and plant specimens. Additionally, a lifelong member of the Portsmouth Garden Club and the RI Federation of Garden Club, she served as President of both organizations. She is well remembered for her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undaunted determination to get things done.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St Barnabus Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, at 10 am in the community center and 11 am upstairs in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at St Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.
Friends and family are invited to visit after the funeral at the home of Evelyn's daughter Maria in Tiverton from 2-6pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
As Spring was Evelyn's favorite season and all spring flowers among her favorites, friends and family are invited to "bring a bunch" for the funeral. She would love nothing more.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019