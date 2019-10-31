|
|
F. John Harrington
F. John Harrington, 71 of James St, Middletown, formerly of Houston Ave, Newport died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Newport. Born in Newport on March 5, 1948 he was the son of the late Frederick and Catherine (Sheehan) Harrington.
John was a resident of Newport and Middletown for his entire lifetime. He was a graduate of De La Salle Class of 1966. He was employed for 15 years by the Providence School Dept., teaching at Central High School and heading the English Dept. at Hope High School. He spent the concluding 14 years of his career in education, teaching English for the Newport School Dept. and subsequently acting as the Attendance officer and Dropout Prevention Coordinator for the Newport School District.
John was an avid traveler and traveled throughout France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland. He also enjoyed traveling throughout Greece and the Greek Islands and studying its history.
Enjoying athletics throughout his lifetime, John played two years of baseball and four years of varsity basketball at Rhode Island College in Providence. John enjoyed the lifelong friendships he developed on the 1971 & 1973 Mack's State Championship Softball teams that went on to play in the National Championships in Louisville, KY and York, PA. John was a former board member at Child & Family Services. John was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Wanumetonomy Golf Club. He enjoyed traveling to play golf in Mexico, Florida, Georgia and was pleased to say that he was gifted to have fulfilled many golfer's dream – having played each of the courses on California's Monterrey Peninsula.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Spring St., Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillside Charitable Organization, P.O. Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019