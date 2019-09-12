|
|
Florence Niles
NILES, FLORENCE K (OLAYNACK)
Florence Niles of Dover, DE, formerly of Manchester, CT & Newport, RI died 9/9/19 at Dover Place Assisted Living. She was 95.
She attended schools in Newport and graduated from the 1st class of St Catherine's Academy in 1942. She married Seth (Sandy) Niles & they moved to Manchester, CT. In 2007 they moved to Dover, DE near her niece and caregiver, Elaine Evans Cook.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, Joseph & Lottie Olaynack, her sisters, Caroline Evans, Suzanne Deglau & their spouses, and her brothers Joseph, Arthur & Henry Olaynack & their spouses, all of Newport.
Survivors are her daughter, Judith Hodges & husband, Pete of Tampa, FL, her special niece, Elaine Cook, of Dover, DE & other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 3810. If you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, if you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, please send Walmart Gift Card to, Dover Place c/o Beth Kelly, 1203 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019