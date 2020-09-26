FORD DAVID B.
age 74, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning, September 20, 2020, with his wife, Pamela, at his side. He died of complications related to his battle with a rare and aggressive cancer. While his life may have ended prematurely, he lived it to its fullest.
Born on January 4, 1946, in Providence, RI, David was the eldest child of a Navy family. He was the son of the late Cdr. William Render Ford and Ann-Francis Barker Ford. David developed an early love of travel, moving with his family several times across the US before his teenage years, including stints in Alaska and in his current town of Greenwich, CT. They finally settled in Key West, FL and David attended Key West High School, followed by Florida State University. He graduated a proud Seminole in 1968 and moved north to attend Wharton, earning his M.B.A. in 1970. His academic success prompted an immediate offer from Goldman Sachs to join as a bond salesman in the Philadelphia office. While in job training in NYC, he met his first wife, Barrie Morrill, whom he married in 1972. His two sons, David Jr. and Jamie, were born in 1974 and 1976 in the suburbs of Philadelphia.
A successful salesman and manager, David was rapidly promoted to General Partner as Head of Fixed Income Sales at Goldman Sachs. He was subsequently asked to move to Manhattan as a Managing Director of the firm. He soon became Co-Head of the then-fledgling Asset Management division (GSAM) and spent the next decade growing that business to prominence.
He made many longtime friends at Goldman, where he was known as a consummate storyteller. He and his colleagues famously vied to "ring the bell" as the first at their desk in the morning – and David usually won, even if he was arriving sleepless from travel. He also made his mark as a mentor to many young analysts and associates, to whom he never hesitated to give advice on how to succeed in business and in life. After a 33-year career at Goldman Sachs, he retired in 2003 to pursue his philanthropic interests.
Over his life, David devoted substantial time and financial support to charitable and non-profit organizations. He was passionate about education and preservation in all forms, spanning the natural world, cultural institutions and architecture. He was a Director of the National Audubon Society and served as Chair from 2014 - 2017. He was also a member of the Board and Director/Trustee of The World Monuments Fund, The American Agora Foundation, The Animal Medical Center, The International Tennis Hall of Fame, and The Preservation Society of Newport County. He additionally served as a Trustee/Director of The New School, Florida State University, the Redwood Library and Athenaeum, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Academy of Natural Sciences, and as a member of the Board of Overseers of the Wharton School.
David re-married on July 4, 2014, and he was a devoted and loving husband to Pamela Fielder Ford, until his death. David and Pamela shared a passion for each other, their faith in Jesus Christ, and their beloved Pomeranian, Gigi Darling Ford. They spent eighteen beautiful years together.
David's many friends will concur that he was a man of innumerable passions. A visionary builder, David took on a monumental project in his restoration of Miramar, a neoclassical estate on Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI. A relentless wanderer, he explored every corner of the world from Argentina to Antarctica, from Kilimanjaro to Kathmandu. An avid athlete, David ran triathlons, played every racquet sport imaginable and often made birdie on that important golf hole. A cunning gamesman, David could compete equally as well on the croquet pitch, the billiards table, playing cards or while sipping a Southside during a backgammon match. A debonair socialite, David was comfortable mingling formally with Presidents and business leaders, or simply sharing backyard pizza with his grandchildren. He never hesitated to open his home, extend his hospitality or find an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family.
Most importantly, David was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Pamela, his two brothers Dick and Tom, his sister Dale, his two sons David and Jamie, their wives Anne and Lauren and his grandchildren Render, Jack, Evelyn, Hunter, Wiley and Lucy Jane.
He was loved and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Audubon Society: www.audubon.org
. Birds, and the work done by Audubon to protect them, have always been important to David.