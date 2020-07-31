1/1
Frances E. Williams
Frances E. Williams
Frances E. Williams (nee' Willis), aged 77, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 26th. Frances was born on November 21, 1942, in Ayer, Massachusetts to the late Lillian (nee' Faggella) and William H.V. Willis.
Fran, (as she liked to be called) spent many years volunteering with both the Girls Scouts of America and the Boy Scouts of America when her children and grandchildren were young. Fran had a strong passion for music which she instilled in her children, as well as being a talented singer; she was always found humming a tune.
Frances was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, William H. Willis, and Richard Earl Willis.
Frances is survived by her two sisters, Cynthia Black and Dolly Willis, her brother, William Willis III, her husband, Alvin Williams, her six daughters: Melody Barnes, Linda Williams, Jeannine Williams, Patricia Roche, Victoria Williams, and Sarah Smith, as well as her son, Alvin J. Williams III. Frances also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, and two greatgrandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
