Frances Giampietro
1927 - 2020
Frances Giampietro
Mrs. Frances Giampietro, 93, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on October 27, 2020. She was born in Waltham, MA to the late Joseph and Lillian (Russo) Martocchio. She was the wife of the late John Giampietro for 57 years and the late James R. Holz for 8 years.
After graduating from Watertown High School, she lived in many places after marriage such as Great Lakes, IL and Norfolk, Virginia as Mr. Giampietro was a dedicated Navy man for 22 years, finally settling on Aquidneck Island. She worked for Hallmark Cards for five years and also the State of Rhode Island, which was then known as Department of Unemployment Security for nine years. She was a very religious person, a communicant of St. Barnabas Church and also a member of the Legion of St. Mary and participated in the Eucharistic Adoration.
Frances is survived by her sister, Helen Martin of Dover, NH, her brother, Robert Martocchio of Watertown, MA, three children, Joanne Roberts of North Dartmouth, MA, Jayne Giampietro of Swansea, MA, and Janeen Nelson of Tiverton. She also leaves four grandchildren, Jeffrey Roberts, Leslie Roberts, Rebecca Roberts and Ashlee O'Conner, four great-grandchildren, Haley Roberts, Rylie Roberts, Jameson Roberts and Julia Gray, and one great-great grandchild, Autumn Bouchard.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Burial will be private. More information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
